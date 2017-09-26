Flyers' Mikhail Vorobyov: Gets call from Philadelphia
Vorobyov was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
While it's unclear if the Flyers are legitimately interested in Vorobyov's services or are just using him to push other players, the 20-year-old will get his shot to make the Opening Night roster. That said, if he does make the cut, he likely won't serve as anything more than a bottom-six depth guy, so it's prudent to simply watch from afar at this point.
