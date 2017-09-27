Play

Vorobyov was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Vorobyov was promoted for just one day before getting reassigned to the minors, which could be a trend for him this season as an emergency depth option for the Flyers. The center will be getting his first taste of North American hockey this season after coming over from the KHL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories