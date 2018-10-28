Flyers' Mikhail Vorobyov: Nearly invisible in return
Vorobyov returned to the lineup Saturday against the Islanders.
It was his first game in almost two weeks, and it looked like it for the 21-year-old. He played 8:01, recording one shot and one block. That's the only shot on goal he has in the last five games. There's no guarantee Vorobyov will remain in the lineup Tuesday against the Ducks.
