Vorobyov was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

The 22-year-old already has seven NHL games under his belt this season. In those seven appearances, Vorobyov managed a goal and an assist. Meanwhile, playing a level down, Vorobyov has been much more effective, tallying 22 points over 32 minor-league contests. He's been on fire in the minors recently, a development that likely prompted this promotion.