Flyers' Mikhail Vorobyov: Sent packing
The Flyers loaned Vorobyov to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Vorobyov only appeared in one game during his brief stay with the big club, going scoreless in 7:34 of ice time. The 22-year-old forward will log top-six minutes with Lehigh Valley.
