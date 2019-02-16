The Flyers loaned Vorobyev to AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Vorobyov has gone scoreless while averaging just 7:13 of ice time in eight appearances since being recalled by the big club on Jan. 27, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The Russian forward will hope to find his scoring touch in the minors, where he's tallied 22 points in 32 games this campaign.