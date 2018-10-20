Vorobyov was a healthy scratch against the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old has a goal and two points in six games, but on Tuesday against the Panthers, he only skated 8:04. In his last four games, he hasn't registered a point. Vorobyov received a lot of hype during the preseason, but apparently the honeymoon is over, as he needs to start producing in order to stay in the lineup.