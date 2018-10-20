Flyers' Mikhail Vorobyov: Sits on Thursday
Vorobyov was a healthy scratch against the Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
The 21-year-old has a goal and two points in six games, but on Tuesday against the Panthers, he only skated 8:04. In his last four games, he hasn't registered a point. Vorobyov received a lot of hype during the preseason, but apparently the honeymoon is over, as he needs to start producing in order to stay in the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...