Flyers' Mikhail Vorobyov: Skating on third line
Vorobyov will begin the season on the Flyers roster, and according to general manager Ron Hextall, he 'earned' his spot.
The 21-year-old will skate on the Flyers third line next to Wayne Simmonds and probably James van Riemsdyk when the team opens the season against the Golden Knights on Thursday. The Flyers are extremely high on Vorobyov, and if he remains on the third line all season, he has a chance to be a solid fantasy contributor in deep leagues. He scored nine goals and 29 points in 58 AHL games last season.
