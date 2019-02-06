Flyers' Mikhail Vorobyov: Still struggling to score
Vorobyov has no points in five NHL games since returning to the Flyers on Jan. 27.
Dating back to his previous NHL tenure, Vorobyov has no points in the last 10 games and two points (a goal and assist) in 12 contests. He's played very well in the AHL, tallying 22 points in 32 games, but it just simply hasn't translated yet for the Flyers.
