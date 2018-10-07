Vorobyov scored his first NHL goal in a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday.

The Flyers have been very high on the 21-year-old, and fantasy owners are beginning to see why. He picked up an assist in the opener and then scored an unassisted goal Saturday. Vorobyov is fitting in very nicely on the Flyers third line. Owners should keep an eye on him in deeper leagues.