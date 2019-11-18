Flyers' Morgan Frost: Ascends to top level
The Flyers recalled Frost from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Frost had a case to make the Flyers' roster out of training camp, but the team elected to send the 20-year-old to the minors. After producing five goals and 12 points over 16 AHL contests, Frost's NHL debut could come as soon as Tuesday against the Panthers. The 2017 first-round pick has massive offensive potential with 37 goals and 109 points in his last season in the OHL, so the Flyers' faithful and dynasty owners should be excited for his first crack at the top level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.