The Flyers recalled Frost from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Frost had a case to make the Flyers' roster out of training camp, but the team elected to send the 20-year-old to the minors. After producing five goals and 12 points over 16 AHL contests, Frost's NHL debut could come as soon as Tuesday against the Panthers. The 2017 first-round pick has massive offensive potential with 37 goals and 109 points in his last season in the OHL, so the Flyers' faithful and dynasty owners should be excited for his first crack at the top level.