Flyers' Morgan Frost: Continues to tear up OHL
Frost picked up a pair of goals and added an assist in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 8-0 Game 2 victory over Saginaw on Sunday.
After finishing second in the OHL in scoring (112 points in 67 games) during the regular season, Frost is up to his old tricks early in the playoffs. The 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft has proven to be a dominant player at the junior level. Frost is an extremely gifted puckhandler, and he has displayed a constant ability to make plays in tight spaces. Frost's stock has gone through the roof in the past nine months, and deservedly so.
