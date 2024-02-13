Frost scored a goal on a penalty shot and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Frost got the Flyers on the board at 4:23 of the second period with his penalty shot, which was one of his four shots in the game. He's picked up four points, including two goals, over his last three contests after going 10 games without a tally. The 24-year-old has provided steady offense and just enough defensive stability to maintain a middle-six role. For the season, he's at nine goals, 26 points, 84 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 43 appearances.