Frost notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Frost has been out of the lineup for seven of the Flyers' 14 games, though he hasn't helped his cause with offense. His helper Friday was his first point through seven appearances this season. The 24-year-old forward saw just 12:20 of ice time, a season low, in this contest. He's added 10 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating, and he may still be at risk of being a healthy scratch.