Frost (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game versus the Devils in the first period, Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Frost went up the tunnel after just two shifts in the game. The Flyers have not announced the nature of his injury, but he did not return to start the second or third periods. More information should be known ahead of Thursday's game versus the Canadiens.
