Frost had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Frost opened the scoring in the first period on a goal assisted by Noah Catesbefore returning the favor on Cates' second-period tally. With goals in consecutive games after a 10-game drought in that category, Philadelphia's 2017 first-round pick is wrapping up his busiest NHL season yet on a high note.