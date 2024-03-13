Frost tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over San Jose.

Frost picked up an assist on Joel Farabee's opening goal 3:29 into the first period before adding a power-play marker in the second, burying a rebound off Magnus Chrona to put the Flyers ahead 2-1. The 24-year-old Frost had gone 11 games without a goal prior to Tuesday, notching just two assists in that span. He's up to 10 goals and 33 points through 55 games this season. While Frost's recently been limited to a bottom-six role, he could still offer some scoring upside on Philadelphia's top power-play unit.