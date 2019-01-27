Frost extended his point streak to seven games in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 8-2 victory over Peterborough on Saturday.

Just another day at the office for arguably the OHL's most gifted offensive player. Frost has now posted an insane 11 goals and 19 points in his last seven contests. For the season, Frost now has 77 points in 40 games. He is currently tied for third in OHL scoring and he is certainly the favorite to lead the league when all is said and done. Frost is one of the best prospects in the entire National Hockey League.