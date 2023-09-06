Frost signed a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Flyers on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Frost is back under contract after he and the Flyers took their time on a new deal for the restricted free agent. The 24-year-old forward put up 19 goals, 27 assists, 85 hits and 155 shots on goal in 81 games last season while averaging 16:21 of ice time per game. He can play center or wing and should continue to operate in a middle-six role with some power-play time. Fantasy managers may have interest in Frost as a late-round option with upside after his big improvement in play last year.