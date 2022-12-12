Frost tallied a goal and three assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Frost was involved in all four of Philadelphia's goals Sunday. He got the Flyers on the board in the second period, tying the game 1-1, before assisting on their next three tallies. The 23-year-old center hasn't produced much offensively this season -- he came into the contest with just one point in his last eight games. Frost will look to build on Sunday's performance as he's up to 10 points (four goals, six assists) through 28 games.