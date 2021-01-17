Frost practiced on the top line and the first power-play unit Sunday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Sean Couturier (ribs) out at least two weeks, Frost will get the first chance to take over the Selke Trophy winner's role in the top six. The 27th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Frost enjoyed modest success in his first action at the top level last year, recording seven points over 20 games. The 21-year-old was a healthy scratch for the first two games this year, though. Couturier's absence will open the door for Frost to establish himself as a full-time NHL player.