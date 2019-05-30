Frost has been named a 2018-19 OHL First Team All-Star.

It's the second straight season in which Frost has earned the honor. His 72 assists this past year lead the league and the 2017 first-rounder (27th overall) has now posted 221 points in his last 125 OHL contests. Frost, who signed his entry-level deal with Philadelphia in August 2017, will turn pro this coming fall.