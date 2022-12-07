Frost notched an assist in Monday's victory over Colorado.
With the assist, Frost has three goals and three helpers through 25 games. Frost is in an increased role -- averaging 14:24 of ice time and 2:11 on the power play. However, he isn't providing much fantasy value, and should be held off your roster until the offense picks up.
