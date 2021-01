Frost has been ruled out indefinitely with a dislocated left shoulder.

The Flyers are suddenly quite thin down the middle, as Frost and Sean Couturier (ribs) are both dealing with long-term injuries. Philadelphia is expected to release further details regarding Frost's recovery timetable in the near future, but fantasy managers rostering the 21-year-old pivot should expect to be without him for the Flyers' next few games at a minimum.