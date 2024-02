Frost notched two assists and three shots during Tuesday's 6-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Frost supplied two primary helpers on the first two goals by the Flyers to help give his team the lead for good. He had not scored a point in the past three games and his last multi-point game was on Feb. 8. The 24-year old center remains a boom-or-bust option in fantasy hockey. He has the potential to put up good numbers, but his inconsistency makes him a risky choice.