Frost had a hat trick and added two assists in Canada's 14-0 rout of Denmark at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.

This one was as lopsided as the score would lead you to believe. Canada outshot the Danes by a count of 45-14 and Frost finished his evening a plus-six despite the fact he played just 14:56. The Flyers prospect was a threat to score every single time he touched the puck in a game in which the Canadians did whatever they wanted. Frost is currently tied for second in the OHL in scoring with 20 goals and 58 points in 32 games for Sault Ste. Marie.