Frost scored his 10th goal of the season in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Chicago.

The 23-year-old started a 3-on-1 rush from his own end midway through the first period that quickly became a 3-on-3, and in the confusion of bodies he ripped a shot top shelf over Petr Mrazek from the slot. Frost has a couple of four-point performances over the last six weeks, but those have been the only two games in which he's scored more than a point since the Flyers' season opener. Still, the outbursts have fueled a productive stretch in which Frost has seven goals and 16 points over his last 18 games.