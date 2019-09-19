Flyers' Morgan Frost: Ready to rock
Frost (lower body) will enter the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Bruins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Frost missed the Flyers' first two exhibition matches due to a lower-body injury, but he's now healthy and ready to start making his case for a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster. The 2017 first-round pick has torn up the OHL over the past two seasons, racking up 79 goals and 221 points in 125 games, but he'll likely have to settle for a bottom-six role if he's able to make the Flyers out of camp, limiting his fantasy upside.
