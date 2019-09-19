Frost (lower body) will enter the lineup for Thursday's preseason game against the Bruins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Frost missed the Flyers' first two exhibition matches due to a lower-body injury, but he's now healthy and ready to start making his case for a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster. The 2017 first-round pick has torn up the OHL over the past two seasons, racking up 79 goals and 221 points in 125 games, but he'll likely have to settle for a bottom-six role if he's able to make the Flyers out of camp, limiting his fantasy upside.