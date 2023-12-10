Frost notched an assist, four shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Frost has found himself scratched over multiple stretches this season. He's been in the lineup for seven straight games, but he's managed just a goal and an assist while adding six PIM in that span. The 24-year-old is at six points, 27 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 17 appearances. Frost can stick in the lineup if his defensive play is solid, but it would be nice to see a bit more offense out of him.