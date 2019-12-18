Flyers' Morgan Frost: Records fourth helper
Frost posted an assist and a plus-2 rating in a 4-1 victory over the Ducks on Tuesday.
After scoring three points in his first two games, Frost went seven straight without any points. However, he now has three helpers in the last five contests since breaking that dry spell. Overall, he has two goals and six points with a minus-2 rating in 14 games this season. He also has two PIM, three blocks, four hits and 27 shots.
