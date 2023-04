Frost notched two assists in Philadelphia's 5-4 overtime victory over Chicago on Thursday.

Frost earned his fifth multi-point game over his last 14 contests. He's contributed six goals and 15 points in that span. With the Flyers' regular-season over, Frost has finished the campaign with 19 goals and 46 points in 81 appearances. That's a massive leap from his 2021-22 totals of five markers and 16 points in 55 outings.