Frost recorded two assists in the Flyers' 5-2 loss to Montreal on Friday.

Frost also had a plus-1 rating, two shots and two hits versus the Canadiens. He's up to 11 goals, 29 points, a minus-10 rating, 105 shots and 69 hits in 59 contests this season. He entered Friday's action working through an offensive slump, recording a goal and an assist over his previous eight games.