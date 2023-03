Frost scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Frost cut the Flyers' deficit to 4-3 midway through the third period, deflecting a feed from Brendan Lemieux past Jonathan Quick on a rush. Frost is up o 13 goals and 31 points through 66 games this season, both career highs. The 23-year-old center has earned a regular top-six role this year, playing with Scott Laughton and Owen Tippett on Philadelphia's first line.