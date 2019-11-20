Frost lit the lamp and logged 13:16 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

The 2017 first-round pick made a long-awaited NHL debut, and he appeased Flyers faithful who were patient. In the second period, Frost shelved a short-range shot over Sergei Bobrovsky's right shoulder to cut the Panthers' lead to two. Frost has certainly earned more games with the big club, and the Flyers look ready to continue deploying him in a respectable role.