Frost scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Anaheim.

Frost extended the Flyers' lead to 3-1 late in the second period, scoring an impressive between-the-legs goal from a tough angle. It's the first goal since Jan. 2 for Frost, who's been playing on Philadelphia's top line alongside James van Riemsdyk and Owen Tippett. The 23-year-old Frost now has nine goals and 12 assists in 44 games this season.