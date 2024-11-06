Frost scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Frost tied the game at 3-3 early in the third period with his first goal of the season. The 25-year-old's sluggish start on offense, as well as some defensive miscues, have led to a smaller role than initially expected. He has six points, 28 shots on net, 14 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 13 appearances. Head coach John Tortorella has not hesitated to shuffle his lines this year, so while Frost has filled a second-line spot recently, that could change at a moment's notice.