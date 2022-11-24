Frost scored a goal and registered three shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the host Capitals.

With the way the Flyers have been outplayed during the first stanza, Frost on Wednesday gave his teammates something they haven't experienced much recently, an early advantage. The 22-year-old center's third tally this season was his first in 18 games, dating back to his two-goal effort during the season-opener Oct. 13. The Flyers have been outscored 23-13 during the opening 20 minutes this season.