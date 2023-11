Frost scored two goals and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Frost is starting to build some momentum -- all three of his points this season have come over the last two games. The 24-year-old forward has added 12 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through eight contests. After sitting regularly as a healthy scratch early on, Frost will need to keep his offense steady to avoid a return to the press box.