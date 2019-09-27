Flyers' Morgan Frost: Sent down to minors
Frost (groin) was demoted to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Nolan Patrick (head) facing an extended absence, Frost seemed to be a good candidate to slot into the lineup. The 20-year-old Frost topped 100 points in each of his previous two OHL campaigns, but was also limited during training camp due to his groin problem. If he can transition his scoring touch to the AHL game, the center won't be long for the minors.
