Frost played on the Flyers' top line alongside James van Riemsdyk and Travis Konecny during Tuesday's preseason game, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Frost has contributed two assists in two preseason games. He had five goals and 16 points in 55 games while averaging a modest 13:55 minutes last season, but he has an opportunity to play a bigger role in 2022-23 with Claude Giroux now in Ottawa, Sean Couturier (back) sidelined indefinitely, and Patrick Brown (back) week-to-week.