Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday that Frost will undergo shoulder surgery and it's likely he'll return this year, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Frost dislocated his left shoulder Jan. 19, and after running further tests, the team decided his best option was surgery. Fletcher was hesitant to reveal a definitive timeline, but he believes the 21-year-old center is done for the season. Frost showed potential last year with seven points through his first 20 NHL games, so dynasty managers should consider keeping him around.