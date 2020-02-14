Flyers' Morgan Frost: Shifted back to minors
The Flyers designated Frost for AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Frost drew into just two of the five games since his promotion to the big club and failed to tally any points with the club. The 2017 first-round pick will return to the minors for some additional seasoning and could rejoin the big club at a later date.
