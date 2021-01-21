The Flyers placed Frost (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, per Cap Friendly.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday, as the 21-year-old will be eligible to return to the lineup Jan. 26. Frost exited Tuesday's game against Buffalo with an undisclosed injury, and after undergoing an MRI, the team deemed the injury serious enough to hold him out of the next two games at least. With Frost and Sean Couturier (ribs) sidelined at center, the team could elect to bump either Andy Andreoff or Connor Bunnaman into the lineup.