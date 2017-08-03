Frost secured an entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Thursday.

Frost garnered 62 points in 67 outings with OHL Sault Ste. Marie last season, then got taken by the Flyers with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old remains eligible for juniors, so the club will likely keep him there for the 2017-18 campaign in order to avoid burning the first year of his ELC.