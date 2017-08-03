Frost secured an entry-level contract with Philadelphia on Thursday.

Frost garnered 62 points in 67 outings with OHL Sault Ste. Marie last season, then got taken by the Flyers with the 27th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old remains eligible for juniors, so the club will likely keep him there for the 2017-18 campaign in order to avoid burning the first year of his ELC.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...