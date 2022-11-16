Frost collected an assist during Tuesday's overtime loss to Columbus.
The assist ended a lengthy 11-game point drought for Frost. He started out strong with three points in his first three games, but cooled off since then. The 23-year-old has four points in 15 contests, with eight PIM, eight blocks, 19 shots, and 20 hits.
