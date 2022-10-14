Frost scored twice, including the game winner, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Frost pushed the score to 3-1 at the half-way mark of the second period on a one-timer off a pass from behind the net and then picked up an empty netter that went off a Devils' stick and in. He's already proven that he can excel at the junior and AHL levels, but he needs to show that he can do it at the next level. Frost is coming off a strong preseason where he led the team in scoring (three assists) and says he's finally healthy after shoulder surgery in 2020-21. But he needs a strong start to show that he's worthy of staying in the top-nine once Sean Couturier (back) returns later this month. So far, so good.