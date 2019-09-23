Frost is dealing with a groin injury that will sideline him for 5-7 days.

Frost's injury will keep him out at least the next two preseason contests, which likely will close the door on his chance of securing a spot on the 23-man roster. The 20-year-old center racked up 100-plus points in each of his previous two junior seasons and will now be tasked with transitioning his scoring touch to the professional game with AHL Lehigh Valley. If he can make the jump, the Ontario native could earn a call-up and make his NHL debut during the 2019-20 campaign.