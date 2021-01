Frost exited Tuesday's contest versus the Sabres with an undisclosed injury, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Frost went down the tunnel to the locker room in the second period and didn't return for the start of the third. It's unclear what happened to cause the injury to the 21-year-old. If he's not ready for Thursday's game in Boston, Connor Bunnaman would likely enter the lineup in a bottom-six role, while Nolan Patrick could move up to center the second line.