Frost posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Frost helped out on an Egor Zamula tally in the third period. After lengthy stretches as a scratch earlier in the year, Frost played in every game in December, picking up six points in 13 appearances. He's at 11 points, 46 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 27 outings overall. The 24-year-old will likely continue to see middle-six usage with power-play time.