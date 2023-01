Frost scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Frost's tally 10:36 into the first period held up as the game-winner. He'd gone three games without a goal entering Monday, but he also scored in each of the three contests prior to that stretch. The 23-year-old is up to eight tallies, 15 points, 62 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-2 rating through 37 outings this season. He should continue to see top-six minutes.